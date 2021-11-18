Ghani for improved working of information department

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that all possible steps should be taken to improve the performance of the information department so as to effectively highlight public welfare projects through the print and electronic media.

Saeed Ghani said this during a meeting with Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi. Press Information Director Muhammad Saleem Khan was also present on the occasion.

Ghani said the information department’s role in conveying messages to the masses is of fundamental importance. He said public relations officers should improve their performance further so as to make people aware of the development projects and ensure their timely completion with the best quality.

He also said that better coordination between the information department and the other provincial government departments is also necessary to ensure timely clarification of any adverse news that is without facts.

The information secretary said letters have been sent to the provincial government departments and focal persons have been appointed by various departments, while their WhatsApp groups have also been formed.

He briefed Ghani about his meetings with Federal Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Saleem Baig in Islamabad, and with Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir in Lahore.

He said visits to media houses on Ghani’s directives are also under way with the aim to ensure effective publicity of government initiatives for the welfare of the masses.

The press information director briefed Ghani about the officers serving with the provincial government’s ministers and advisers.