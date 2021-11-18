Rumours about air quality Minister asks FIA to take action

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan has said the FIA should take action against those spreading fake data of air quality index on the social media and internet.In a letter, Rizwan said the EPD is following the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997 to control pollution and promote sustainable development.

He said that during the smog season, some unscrupulous elements have been trying to report misleading false readings of the Air Quality Index from unauthorized sources in Lahore on different media platforms, contrary to the information by the EPD. The minister asked the FIA to take legal action against individuals and organizations involved in issuing fake data on the social media and internet without the approval of the EPD.