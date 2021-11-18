Shehbaz money-laundering case

Co-accused granted 14-day physical remand
By our correspondent
LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted 14-day physical remand of Ali Ahmad Khan, allegedly a co-accused in money-laundering case against Shehbaz family.
The NAB produced the accused for remand granted by the court for 14 days. Ali Ahmad was at large in this case and was declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court. Ali Ahmed was a ‘Benamidar’ of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif who allegedly laundered billions of rupees through ‘Benami’ companies. The NAB Lahore team arrested Ali Ahmed from Islamabad on Tuesday. The Accountability Court had declared Ali Ahmed an absconder from November 29, 2020. During the probe, NAB summoned Ali Ahmed several times but he did not appear.
Karachi: TPL Trakker - the most advanced IoT Company in Pakistan has partnered with a leading global bank operating in...
SUKKUR: A cop who was critically injured on Sunday’s attack on a police mobile in Shikarpur, succumbed to his wounds...
SUKKUR: The parents and relatives of a slain woman have refused to resolve the issue of their daughter’s murder...
SUKKUR: Complying with the order of the District and Session Court, Naushahro Feroze, the police on Wednesday ...
SUKKUR: Three people, including a bank manager, were killed in two different road accidents in Larkana and Nooriabad....
KASUR: The younger brother of IG Balochistan Rai Muhammad Tahir, Rai Muhammad Yousuf, Advocate, passed away on...