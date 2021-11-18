Shehbaz money-laundering case

Co-accused granted 14-day physical remand

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted 14-day physical remand of Ali Ahmad Khan, allegedly a co-accused in money-laundering case against Shehbaz family.

The NAB produced the accused for remand granted by the court for 14 days. Ali Ahmad was at large in this case and was declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court. Ali Ahmed was a ‘Benamidar’ of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif who allegedly laundered billions of rupees through ‘Benami’ companies. The NAB Lahore team arrested Ali Ahmed from Islamabad on Tuesday. The Accountability Court had declared Ali Ahmed an absconder from November 29, 2020. During the probe, NAB summoned Ali Ahmed several times but he did not appear.