PACA a milestone in NAB history, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the establishment of state-of-the-art “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” of the anti-graft body is a milestone in the history of NAB which will be a standardised syllabus for all investigation officers and capacity-building of prosecutors on modern lines to ensure quality and uniformity.

“Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) was established to act as a hub of disseminating and practicing the knowledge in the field of anti-corruption worldwide,” he said Wednesday while chairing a meeting to review performance of Training and Research Division of the NAB at its headquarters.

He said the NAB always accords high priority for training/capacity- building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of investigation officers and prosecutors.

He said the academy will offer standardised and tailor-made training, seminars, conferences, opportunities for dialogue and networking, and will act as an anti-corruption think-tank to empower professionals for the future white collar crimes challenges. “It will provide a new, holistic approach to anti-corruption education and research, delivers and facilitates anti-corruption training for practitioners from all sectors of governance, and will provide technical support and assistance to a wide variety of stakeholders,” he added.

He said PACA draws on an unwavering drive towards excellence, innovation, and a commitment to rendering itself accessible to sister institutions across the globe by using multi-faceted training methods, tools and techniques. Corruption is the most significant roadblock in the process of governance improvement, development and progress. NAB chairman said the PACA will strive to develop a culture for practicing integrity and accountability.

He said the mandate of “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” has been mandated with 50 million functions including Training & Capacity-Building of NAB officers and others in the field of Financial Crimes Investigation, Forensic Examination, and Prosecution; carrying out research and reformation projects to highlight system weakness and propose improvement based on need assessment, system analysis research and latest good practices in fields of financial crimes and prevention of corruption reforms for good governance; training & research in collaboration with international and national institutions; forensic examination development and curriculum development & accreditation of investigators in the field of financial crimes and anti-corruption.