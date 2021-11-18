‘Establishment of 800 rural revenue centres in Punjab revolutionary step’

LAHORE: A network of more than 800 rural revenue centres set up across the province, was also working as disaster reporting and mitigation centres to save life and property of the people at the village level.

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar while briefing the NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz about the paraphernalia of disaster relief and mitigation activities in Punjab at the PDMA office here on Wednesday.

He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres was a revolutionary step to address the problems of the public at the village level. The Punjab govt had ensured a close coordination among departments for smooth relief activities, he added.

He further said that Revenue Khidmat Kutcheries were being regularly held every month to resolve revenue-related issues of the people on the spot under one roof as all related officials headed by deputy commissioners were available in such gatherings.

Earlier, Provincial Minister PDMA Department Khalid Mahmood briefed the Chairman NDMA about the role and performance of the PDMA.