Sikh Yatrees arrive

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims reached Pakistan on Wednesday via Wagah Border to attend Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd birthday.
Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed, former Chairman of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parband Committee Sardar Satwant Singh, board spokesperson Amir Hussain Hashmi and other Sikh leaders were present to welcome the pilgrims. leader Sardar Balwinder Singh said Pakistan is land of Guru and ‘we love the soil of this land.’ Sikh pilgrims are very happy with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, he said.
