Divisive electoral reforms: Use of EVMs, i-voting to be huge challenge

ISLAMABAD: Even after bulldozing of the legislation providing for the use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting for the overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections in Parliament, the challenge to actually translate this law into reality will be huge for an array of credible reasons.

The biggest impediment will come from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has strongly opposed these provisions since long on solid grounds. Whatever election law is cleared by Parliament, it is the ECP, which is to implement it because it is mandated by the Constitution to

ensure fair, free and transparent elections. If it finds any obstacles in enforcing any law arguing that it adversely impacts the fairness of the poll process, it can say that it can’t follow it as the elections will be seriously marred and questions about their genuineness will be raised by a predominant majority of political stakeholders.

It is important to point out that when the next parliamentary polls will be held, the present government will not be in place and instead a caretaker setup would supervise the exercise. Obviously, the interim dispensation will not be under any compulsion to strictly follow what the previous government had forced upon it and stopgap arrangement would go with the ECP recommendations.

The second challenge to the use of EVMs, dubbed as evil and vicious machines, and i-voting will arise when these provisions will be challenged in a superior court. The opposition parties have announced that they will approach the court. Naturally, the court will seek the views of the ECP on these measures, and the electoral organisation is unlikely to budge from its time-tested stand that it has taken publicly as well as in closed-door meetings and in the sessions of the parliamentary committees. It is known to all and sundry that the ECP had rejected 45 out of 72 amendments to the Elections Act, which had been unanimously passed by Parliament in 2017 by taking on board all the parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after prolonged deliberations before its passage.

The right or wrong objections and reservations about the EVMs aside, the EVM project entails a prohibitive cost of nearly Rs150 billion. This is not a mean amount in Pakistan which is financially unprecedentedly tied up and is living on borrowed money with its foreign and domestic loans having hit the highest point in the national history. Independent technology experts have repetitively stated that within minutes an EVM can be hacked by an ordinary computer literate person. Additionally, international question marks exist over the secrecy of the ballots by the use of EVMs and efficacy of the equipment. Several countries have tested and rejected EVMs. Only a few nations are currently using these machines.