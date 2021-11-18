Interest-free banking: Why state hesitant to legislate, asks FSC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Wednesday observed that it is the responsibility of the state to make legislation as per Shariah and questioned as to why the state is hesitant to do so.

The federal government, however, raised questions over the jurisdiction of the Federal Shariat Court for hearing the matter and contended that only the government is authorised to declare Riba illegal.

A three-member Federal Shariat Court bench headed by Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai heard petitions regarding the interest system. During the course of the hearing, the court asked about the work made so far on interest-free banking and sought details. The court observed that it had asked for the details of measures taken in this regard during the past 15 years.

Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted that the State Bank of Pakistan has not yet provided details in this regard but assured that soon the court will be provided the details. He raised questions over the jurisdiction of the Federal Shariat Court for dealing with the matter and contended that only the government is authorized to declare Riba illegal. He recalled that in 2001, the Federal Shariat Court had directed establishing an interest-free monetary system besides directing the parliament to make legislation in this regard. He submitted that the court cannot direct the parliament on legislation.

Chief Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai observed that it is upon the parliament to decide how to make legislation but it is a responsibility of the state to make laws as per Shariah. Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar remarked as to why the government is hesitant to make legislation as per Shariah.

The attorney general replied that it is a responsibility of the state to make legislation as per Shariah but at the moment the problem is about the procedure for fulfilling the responsibilities. He said he is not an expert of Fiqah but is arguing on law points.

Amicus curie Babar Awan submitted that the Shariat court can examine whether the law is as per Shariah or not, adding that the news pertaining to interest rate are running everyday on TV channels. He contended that no court other than the Shariat court could hear the instant matter. He said the Supreme Court in the 18th Constitutional Amendment case had referred the matter of the judicial commission to the parliament. He contended that the parliament is empowered to make legislation on the court observations but at the same time the Shariat court has no jurisdiction to set aside the laws enacted by the parliament. It can give its opinion only.

To this, the counsel representing the Jamaat-e-Islami told the court that they could not understand as to whether the amicus curie is admitting the jurisdiction of this court or not. The chief justice observed that the court also did not understand it but maybe the situation will be cleared after hearing the arguments of all the counsel.

Meanwhile, petitioner Iqbal Hashmi submitted that it would be appropriate that the court may summon the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. The chief justice said let the arguments of the counsel conclude, then it will be decided whom to summon and adjourned the hearing for today (Thursday) wherein Babar Awan will continue his arguments.