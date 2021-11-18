Unsustainable import bill, high inflation depreciating rupee: Miftah

KARACHI: The former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, has said uncertainty in the market due to prolonged and protracted negotiations with the IMF, large import bill, high inflation and large money supply are the major economic fundamentals behind the plummeting depreciation of the rupee.

Miftah Ismail said in his opinion, another likely reason is the extraordinary large import bill. Comparing four months of this fiscal against those of the last, he said the import bill has increased by an unprecedented 65 percent to the tune of Rs25 billion, which by the end of the year may go up to Rs75 billion.

Against this prohibitive import bill, even if the remittances go up by $30 bn and exports touch $28 bn, the trade deficit would loom at $47 bn, which would be another historic high.

Against this backdrop, the current account deficit would likely hover in the range of $15 bn, which is also a source of fueling anxiety causing the depreciation of rupee.

The high import bill is another cause, he said, and added the import of wheat and sugar which the PMLN used to export is surprising. Similarly, in the last four months, cell phones worth $650mn, planes, ships and luxury boats $300mn, pulses worth $250mn, besides an equally large amount of edible oils was also imported.

Some of these are essentials while some are luxury items, causing an increase in the current account deficit, Miftah said. The IMF does not allow this unduly large amount of current account deficit.

Inflation is another source of problem and Pakistan, according to The Economist, ranks four among countries with high inflation rates. Some of these countries are not even are our trading partners.

When the inflation rises more than those of the trading partners, the currency becomes overvalued and the rupee is depreciating, the former finance minister said.

The fourth is the increasing money supply. Our money supply has increased by 49pc. According to Dr Hafiz Pasha’s economic model, a one percent increase in money supply increases inflation by 0.6 pc.

If the money supply is increased by 50pc, an increase in inflation by 30pc is natural. Last by not the least, the State Bank appears confused as it on the one hand increases CRR (cash reserve ratio) by one percent and has directed the banks to deposit the same, on the other hand, it has allowed rerolling of Rs two trillion in market open operations to finance the government, which shows lack of direction and this along with all other factors cumulatively depreciate rupee. Furthermore, the political instability also adds to uncertainty, which could be yet another factor.