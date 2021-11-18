Indian police kill five militants in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Indian forces killed five militants in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Wednesday as the relatives of two men shot dead during an earlier security operation demanded their bodies be returned.

Clashes between the militants and Indian government forces in the disputed Himalayan territory, divided between India and Pakistan, have claimed the lives of at least 140 militants so far this year. The five were killed during two separate search operations by the government forces in Kulgam district, police said in a series of tweets. However, their families accused the security forces of murdering them in “cold blood” after taking them into a business centre to help search for insurgents.