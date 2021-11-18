Fazl says he doesn’t care about govt laws

QUETTA: Reiterating his earlier stance, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Amir, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday urged the state institutions to "stay within their constitutional limits".

"Questions are also being raised on our judiciary. We (civilians) have to run this country and its institutions," Fazl said, while addressing a public gathering held at Quetta's Hockey Chowk ground.

"A bill is being formulated to bring SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) directly under IMF," he said, referring to the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines – which the government managed to pass in a joint sitting of Parliament earlier in the day.

JUI-F chief said that he didn't care about the laws regarding electoral reforms. "Only a fraudulent government can talk about such reforms," he added. He said that instead of fulfilling the promise of giving five million houses and 10 million jobs, the PTI government was demolishing many homes. "We will not disappoint the nation. The country should have a constitutional and democratic rule," he asserted.

Fazl further said that the struggle against the government will continue. Speaking on the occasion, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that Pakistan was sinking due to our own mistakes as “we failed to establish a truly people's government in the country.”