People to reject ruling party in LG polls: ANP

PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and former naib nazim Town 4 Arbab Kamal Ahmad on Wednesday said that the public would reject the candidates of the ruling party in the upcoming local government elections due to its poor policies.

The ANP leader and former candidate from NA 29 said the people of the country were suffering due to the worst policies of the government. The unprecedented inflation and joblessness had not only affected the common man but it was also adding to street crime and other problems, he added.

“The ANP was the first one to take to the streets against the basic issue of inflation and joblessness. The candidates and workers of the party should be united in the upcoming polls and show the real face of the government to the voters for its anti-people policies,” said Arbab Kamal.

He added that the ANP would win the slot of mayor, tehsil chairman and most of village and neighbourhood councils in Peshawar and rest of KP.