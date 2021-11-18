Private schools asked to extend fee relief

PESHAWAR: Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the administrations of all private schools of the province to extend relief in the monthly fee of the students from July 1 to November 30, 2021, as decided by the government.
In an official communique, PSRA directed the principals of all private schools in KP to adjust the fee already paid for the said period by the student in the next three months.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday renamed the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City and...
PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party and former naib nazim Town 4 Arbab Kamal Ahmad on Wednesday said that...
PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of a social...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that mainstreaming of former...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former district president Shafahat Ali Khan on Wednesday announced to join...