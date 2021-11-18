Private schools asked to extend fee relief

PESHAWAR: Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the administrations of all private schools of the province to extend relief in the monthly fee of the students from July 1 to November 30, 2021, as decided by the government.

In an official communique, PSRA directed the principals of all private schools in KP to adjust the fee already paid for the said period by the student in the next three months.