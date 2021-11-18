Judicial probe into murder of social activist demanded

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of a social activist, Muhammad Zada, who had been killed outside his residence in Sakhakot Malakand district on November 8.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Amn Jirga head Syed Kamal Shah demanded constitution of committed headed by a judge of Peshawar High Court to identify the real hands behind the murder of the social activist.

Kamal Shah alleged that it was a planned murder and all the accused in the case must be brought to justice. He said the arrest of only two persons was not enough as it was a high profile case and required judicial probe to ascertain the facts.

Hundreds of people, including members of the Amn Jirga, observed one week long sit-in on main road in Dargai-Sakhakot to demand the arrest of the people involved in the murder of Muhammad Zada Agrawal, he said.

He added that the people belonging to different sections of the society would observe a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on November 22 to demand a judicial inquiry into the case.