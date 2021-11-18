Drive against tinted windows launched

MANSEHRA: Traffic police have launched an operation against the tinted glasses in the district.

“We are removing tinted glasses from all sorts of vehicles and fined around 200 underage drivers during the ongoing operation,” Jamal Zeb, the deputy superintendent of police, said.

He said they also removed heavy horns installed in the vehicles in violation of the traffic rules.

He said that nobody was above the law and even luxurious vehicles were also fined on law violations.