Drive against tinted windows launched

MANSEHRA: Traffic police have launched an operation against the tinted glasses in the district.
“We are removing tinted glasses from all sorts of vehicles and fined around 200 underage drivers during the ongoing operation,” Jamal Zeb, the deputy superintendent of police, said.
He said they also removed heavy horns installed in the vehicles in violation of the traffic rules.
He said that nobody was above the law and even luxurious vehicles were also fined on law violations.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday renamed the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City and...
PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party and former naib nazim Town 4 Arbab Kamal Ahmad on Wednesday said that...
PESHAWAR: Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, the Private Schools Regulatory...
PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of a social...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that mainstreaming of former...