Papers of 977 candidates for mayor, tehsil chairman slots accepted

PESHAWAR: Nomination papers of 977 candidates for the slot of mayor and tehsil chairman in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been accepted while the documents of 29 contenders rejected, officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Wednesday.

According to the official, symbols will be allotted to candidates and political parties on November 23.

The last date of decisions on appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers is November 19. The candidates can withdraw papers till November 22.

As many as 1,006 candidates had filed nomination papers for the slot of the mayor, tehsil chairman in 17 districts in KP.

Over 21,000 contenders were also in the run for the top slots in village and neighbourhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming Local Government polls.

Polls are being held in city, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils in 17 districts of the province on December 19. The elections in the remaining districts of the province will be held in January.

An official said the papers of 20,648 candidates for the slot of general seats in 2,382 village and neighbourhood councils have been accepted.

A total of 1140 papers were rejected.

The one obtaining the highest vote among the general councillors will be the chairman of the respective village or neighbourhood councils. After the rejection of papers, the ECP accepted papers of 3943 candidates for the slot for women councillors, 7,659 for peasants, 6,161 for youth and 292 papers for the minority councillors.

In Peshawar, papers of125 candidates for the slot of mayor in one city council and chairman in six tehsil councils were accepted. Also, papers of 2,648 for general seats, 433 seats for women councillors, 947 for peasants, 764 for youth councillors and 103 for minorities in 357 village and neighbourhood councils in Peshawar were accepted.

Candidates and political parties have accelerated the campaign and meetings to mobilize workers and supporters.

The polls were due for long after the LG governments had completed tenure long ago.

This will be for the first time that proper LG polls will be held in the erstwhile Fata which are now part of KP.