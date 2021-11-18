Drive against encroachment underway

PESHAWAR: Operation against encroachments is underway in industrial estates of Mardan and Peshawar.
A spokesman for SIDB said that on the instructions of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, the operations were being conducted and other steps were also being taken for industrial development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 110 shops and many handcarts and a rickshaw stand have been removed in the industrial estates.
