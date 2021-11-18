Minister terms DYS 2021 a successful exercise

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science technology and Information Technology and Food Atif Khan has said that the provincial government was successful in conducting the Digital Youth Summit (DYS) 2021 on November 13 and 14.

He said the DYS-2021 was a large platform which not only brought stakeholders, technology experts and entrepreneurs for potential collaborative opportunities, but also brought together investors and venture capital firms that evaluated local startups and offered them possible investment opportunities, resulting in the further growth of the startup ecosystem and job creation.

“Connectivity and the provision of Rs8 billion to train 100,000 youth for job creation and sustainable economic growth in the province are of top priority for the KP government,” said Atif Khan, adding that the KP government was committed to providing more opportunities for KP’s youth.

An official statement said the DYS saw over 8,000 visitors at its Peshawar venue, in addition to 29,000 plus people tuning in online. The event was also attended and addressed by Federal Minister of Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, KP ministers Kamran Bangash, Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Jhagra, and other notables.

The Digital Youth Summit was introduced in 2014 by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), the World Bank Group, Multi-Donor Trust Fund, ST&IT Department, and Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ERKP) and Jazz.