DIG reviews working environment at police stations

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Wednesday visited Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu, Secretariat and Kohsar police stations and inspected the record, condition of the lockups and met with Jawaans, a police spokesman said.

He also reviewed the working environment, building infrastructure and dealing of cops with the public at the police station. He was accompanied by SP City Rana Abdul Wahab, concerned SDPOs and SHOs.

The DIG aslo met with Jawaans posted in the police stations and listened their personal as well as official matters and directed the concerned officers to resolve them on priority.

He also directed the SHOs to ensure their presence at the police stations and listen to the complaints of citizens. He also stressed early registration of crime.

He told the officers that Islamabad police was one of the best forces in the country. He told that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, redressal of public complaints must have been the first priority of the force. He however, warned the officials for negligence and inefficiency. He inquired about the cases pertaining to murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature and expressed satisfaction of the police performance.

He directed all the Police officials to discharge their duty honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens. He also asked the personnel to wear bullet proof jackets while on duty. He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication.