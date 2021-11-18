ITP to arrange treatment of ailing cops

Islamabad: The cops of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) suffering from any disease will be provided best treatment facilities so that they can serve the force in an effective manner after recovery.

It was stated by SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk during meeting with those policemen of ITP who are suffering from any disease.

Those policemen who met with SP (Traffic) included Sub-Inspectors Fazal Karim, Akhtar Ali, Ahmed Zaman, Zahoor Ali, Muhammad Akram, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rashid Minhas, Javed Anjum, Khizer Hyat, Head Constables Gul Sher Ahmed, Qaisar Shakeel, Rafi Ullah and Constable Imran Abbass.