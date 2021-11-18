Musical maestros enthral audience at PNCA

Islamabad : PNCA presented a stunning instrumental musical evening at its auditorium. Title: ‘Saaz Samandar.’ This was an exceptional musical evening with two maestros performing to create magic.

Hassan Raza Saeed, DG PNCA welcomed the distinguished guests and thanked them for agreed upon to perform on his special invitation of Hassan Raza. Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan is the son of legendary sitar master Ustad Muhammad Sharif Khan Poonch Wala.

He is as competent as his father & grandfather to perform traditional sitar. Ashraf's music combines astonishing technical proficiency with perfection in musical expression. The melodic beauty of his style, accentuated by his dynamic rhythmic development and the virtuous technique, produce a unique musical experience, equally appreciable to novices and connoisseurs of South Asian music. His music transcends regional boundaries, and is accessible to all, Ashraf Sharif Khan played only the most popular and familiar ‘raags’ like ‘darbari’, ‘Yaman’, ‘jaijaiwanti’, ‘peelu’ and ‘bahiraveen’ and ‘achoob raags’.

Great ‘Tabla’ player Ustad Abdul Sattar Khan Tari, belonging to the Punjab Gharana of ‘Tabla’ players Tari, is a disciple of Ustad Mian Shokat Hussain Khan, Great ‘Tabla’ player of the sub-continent. Tari started his career by accompanying great singers like Mehdi Hassan Ghulam Ali, Pandit Jasraj, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Roshan Ara Begum.

Later he developed an interest in singing after having training from Mehdi Hassan, became an accomplished singer as well. The audience was spellbound when the performance started and his skill was evident. He also presented various ‘ghazals’.

Earlier Hassan Raza in his welcome remarks praised the two legendary ‘Tabla’ & ‘Sitar’ maestros & said they are proud of Pakistan, how have represented the country and abroad also.

PNCA is committed to promoting and preserving the work of great artists, and is also working expanding its activities to other provinces & regions of Pakistan also. The audience was standing by both the maestros & giving huge applause to both of them. The evening was greatly enjoyed by all expatiator which included people of every age.