Too much of a good thing: How antibiotics made superbugs

PARIS: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called antibiotic resistance "one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development".

It comes after experts warned for decades that excessive use of antibiotics makes it harder to tackle the bacteria the medicines were created to destroy.

Here’s a closer look at the problem. Antibiotics are medicines that either destroy bacteria or keep them from proliferating. Penicillin, which was discovered in 1928, became the first antibiotic to be mass produced after the Second World War.

But over time the widespread elimination of bacteria vulnerable to antibiotics made room for more resistant bacteria to spread. Antibiotic-resistant germs can also transfer their defences to bacteria that have traditionally been vulnerable to the drugs.

"The majority of resistance we see -- especially cases that spread fast and are dangerous -- are due to that ability to transfer resistance," microbiologist Christian Lesterlin told AFP. As a result, antibiotics are becoming less effective against infections.

Antibiotic resistance is a natural phenomenon but humans have quickened the process through the widespread use and overuse of the powerful medicines. About 20 years ago developed countries began to warn of the dangers of using antibiotics to treat seasonal flu, which is caused by a virus and not a bacteria.

By around 2010, the use of antibiotics in humans stabilised in rich countries, though their prevalence is growing in developing countries as people get better access to medicines. A 2018 report from Johns Hopkins University found global consumption of antibiotics had increased 65 percent from 2000 to 2015, driven by users in low- and middle-income countries.

The routine treatment of livestock with antibiotics is a growing concern with the European Union banning the use of antibiotics to promote livestock growth in 2006. Resistant bacterial strains among fish and animals could not only disrupt food production, they also risk hampering the effectiveness of antibiotics in humans.