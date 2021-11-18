Ten bodies found in migrant boat

CAIRO: An emergency court on Wednesday condemned former MP Ziad el-Elaimi, a prominent figure in Egypt’s 2011...
Washington: The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6...
London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling on Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions...
Washington: Scientists say they have proven what many people fortunate enough to grow up with theirs have known all...
Paris: French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency next year, went on trial...
Santiago: Chile’s Senate declined on Wednesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed...