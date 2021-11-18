Novavax files for EU’s vaccine approval; Covid cases soar in Portugal; China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Beijing: Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world’s most stringent coronavirus measures.The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case.

The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse.

A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant Novavax has applied for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine in the EU with a decision possible "within weeks", Europe’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday.

The jab, if approved, would be the fifth authorised for use within the EU -- the other four are made by BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine’s assessment, which goes under the brand name Nuvaxovid, would be carried out "under an accelerated timeline", the European Medicines Agency said.

An opinion on the marketing authorisation could be issued within weeks "if the data submitted are sufficiently robust and complete to show the efficacy, safety and quality of the vaccine", the medicines watchdog said.

"If EMA concludes that the benefits of Nuvaxovid outweigh its risks in protecting against Covid-19, it will recommend granting a conditional marketing authorisation," it said.In a related development, the Covax scheme aimed at equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines has now delivered more than 500 million doses around the world, figures showed Wednesday.

Covax was established to ensure poorer countries get Covid jabs but the facility has been hit by setbacks as wealthy nations hog doses straight off the production lines.

Covax, co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, had said at the beginning of the year it hoped to deliver two billion doses in 2021.

"Thanks to incredible hard work and dedication from partners and health workers, Covax has delivered 500 million Covid-19 vaccines to 144 countries and territories," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley said on Twitter.

The 92 poorest participating territories can access jabs for free via Covax, with donors covering the costs. "Covax has faced challenges in 2021 in the form of export bans, supply shortages and vaccine nationalism. Arrivals in countries are now rapidly ramping up as we strive to ensure countries have as many doses as they are able to administer," said Berkley.

Earlier, the WHO said that more than 3.3 million new coronavirus cases were reported last week -- up six percent on the previous week. Just under 50,000 new deaths were registered, with all regions reporting stable or declining trends, apart from Europe which recorded a five-percent increase.

Meantime, Portugal on Wednesday said it was considering imposing new coronavirus restrictions after an increase in cases and hospitalisations, despite having one of the world’s best vaccination rates.

Portuguese health authorities on Wednesday recorded 2,527 new cases and more than 500 hospitalisations -- the highest figures since early September. More than 86 percent of Portugal’s population have been fully vaccinated and authorities are urging the over-65s to take a third Covid vaccine dose.

The vaccines’ protection against severe illness and death means any new restrictive measures will not be as "drastic" as before, government spokesperson Mariana Vieira da Silva told local media in Lisbon.

The government said it would make a decision after meeting scientific experts on Friday. Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Tuesday warned of greater restrictions as the festive season approaches but ruled out imposing another state of emergency.