Hate speech trial for French far-right pundit Zemmour

Paris: French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency next year, went on trial on Wednesday charged with racist hate speech over a televised tirade against unaccompanied child migrants.
He told the CNews channel in September last year that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they’re rapists. That’s all they are. We should send them back." The 63-year-old did not appear in person, saying in a statement that he refused "to accept that a political debate takes place in a courtroom".
CAIRO: An emergency court on Wednesday condemned former MP Ziad el-Elaimi, a prominent figure in Egypt’s 2011...
Washington: The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6...
London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling on Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions...
Washington: Scientists say they have proven what many people fortunate enough to grow up with theirs have known all...
Paris: French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency next year, went on trial...
Santiago: Chile’s Senate declined on Wednesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed...