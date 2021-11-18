10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

Khartoum: Sudanese security forces shot dead at least 10 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, medics said, in the bloodiest day since the military’s October 25 takeover.
The fatalities -- all in Khartoum, especially its northern districts -- raised to 34 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors’ union said. Hundreds more have been wounded.
Demonstrators had taken to the streets across the capital even though telephone lines and internet services had been disrupted since the military took over, AFP journalists reported. "The people choose civilian rule," demonstrators chanted, also shouting slogans against Sudan’s ruler, top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The security forces fired tear gas, injuring several more protesters, witnesses said. They have denied using live ammunition.
