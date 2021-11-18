Few get justice in Nigeria’s rape ‘crisis’: Amnesty

Lagos: Nigeria faces "crisis levels" of rape with most survivors denied justice and rapists escaping prosecution despite a vow by authorities to battle sexual violence, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
The human rights watchdog said hundreds of rape incidents go unreported because of corruption, stigma and victim-blaming in Africa’s most populous country. "Concrete actions have not been taken to tackle the rape crisis in Nigeria with the seriousness it deserves," Amnesty said in a report quoting its Nigeria director, Osai Ojigho.
"Women and girls continue to be failed by a system that makes it increasingly difficult for survivors to get justice," he said in the report titled "A Harrowing Journey; Access to Justice for Women and Girls Survivors of Rape".
