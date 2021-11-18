Azerbaijan says 7 killed in border clashes with Armenia

Baku: Seven Azerbaijani troops have been killed in border clashes with Armenia near the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, officials in Baku said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces engaged in their worst clashes since going to war last year over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The six-week conflict, which claimed the lives of more than 6,500 people, ended last November in a Russia-mediated deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

The clashes on Tuesday along the Caucasus neighbours’ shared border sparked fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute. "Seven servicemen died and 10 more were wounded in the clashes provoked Tuesday by Armenia," Baku’s defence ministry said, adding that the situation at the border "stabilised on Tuesday evening."

Armenia’s defence ministry said one Armenian soldier was killed, 13 were captured by Azerbaijani forces and 24 more servicemen were missing. It said "the situation at the border’s eastern sector was relatively calm and a ceasefire agreement was being respected" on Wednesday morning.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday accused Azerbaijan of "targeting Armenia’s statehood, sovereignty, and independence." Baku said Armenia was responsible for a "large-scale military provocation."