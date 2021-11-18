 
Thursday November 18, 2021
Russia fines TV channel

By AFP
November 18, 2021
Moscow: Russia on Wednesday fined a music TV channel for violating controversial legislation banning "gay propaganda" being shown to under-18s. A court in Moscow said in a statement that it had fined the Russian channel Muz-TV one million rubles ($13,700, 12,100 euros).