Thursday November 18, 2021
World

Sumatran baby elephant dies

By AFP
November 18, 2021
Banda Aceh, Indonesia: A critically endangered Sumatran baby elephant has died after losing half of its trunk in a poacher’s trap, Indonesian conservation officials said on Wednesday. The one-year-old calf succumbed to a severe infection, two days after it was found by villagers in Aceh Jaya and despite subsequent efforts to save its life by amputating the rest of its injured trunk.