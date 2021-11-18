Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker

TEL AVIV: An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian organisation. Her lawyer, Avigdor Feldman, told AFP that Israel’s military court had confirmed the sentence requested by prosecutors as part of plea agreement last week and ordered her to pay a 50,000 shekel ($16,000) fine.
CAIRO: An emergency court on Wednesday condemned former MP Ziad el-Elaimi, a prominent figure in Egypt’s 2011...
Washington: The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6...
London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling on Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions...
Washington: Scientists say they have proven what many people fortunate enough to grow up with theirs have known all...
Paris: French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency next year, went on trial...
Santiago: Chile’s Senate declined on Wednesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed...