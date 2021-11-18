Southern Punjab Whites concede first innings lead

RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Whites hit back strongly after conceding first innings lead against Central Punjab Blues in the four-day final in the National Under-19 Cricket Championship here at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

At the close of the second innings, Punjab Whites were reduced to 41-3. Earlier, Southern Punjab Whites were bowled out for 255 in reply to Central Punjab Blues’ first innings of 337. Central Punjab Blues were 123 runs ahead with seven of their second wickets and two days to spare.

Three wickets apiece from Arham Nawab and Mohammad Zeeshan helped Central Punjab Blues take first innings lead.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for no loss, Central Punjab openers Aun Shehzad and Arafat Ahmed provided a solid 58-run partnership for the first wicket. After the departure of Arafat (21), Aun was joined by right-handed batter Mohammad Shehzad. The pair made 122 runs for the second wicket.

Aun scored 78 off 153 balls while Shehzad contributed 94-ball 85, laced with 15 fours and one six.

For Central Punjab, off-spinner Arham and right-arm fast Zeeshan picked three wickets each for 42 and 52 runs, respectively.

Mohammad Shehzad (2-27) then struck twice to reduce Central Punjab 41 for three.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab Blues 337 all out in 76.1 overs (Mohammad Waqas 101, Shawaiz Irfan 71, Abubakar 38, Ali Asfand 31; Faisal Akram 4-54, Arafat Ahmed 2-48, Mohammad Ismail 2-68) and 41-3 in 18 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 2-27). Southern Punjab Whites 255 all out in 74.1 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 85, Aun Shehzad 78, Mohammad Ammar 33; Arham Nawab 3-42, Mohammad Zeeshan 3-52, Awais Ali 2-55).