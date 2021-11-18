Local girl Natalia upsets Russian in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Local girl Natalia Zaman upset third seed Ekaterina Suvorova of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in the ITF Pakistan ITA-Midcourt International Junior Tennis Championship here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

The win earned Natalia a place in the semi-final. While playing some exciting tennis, the Pakistani girl made it difficult for the Russian to get easy points. After winning the extended first set, Natalia broke the Russian’s second serve to take the match.

In boys’ quarter-finals, leading Nepalese player Aarav Samrat Hada (Nepal) edged out Russian Nikita Safonov 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Following the second set’s hiccup, Samrat Hada came fighting back to win the third and the match with some powerful baseline shots.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) bt Nikita Safonov (RUS) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3; Abhishek Thorat (USA) bt Dimitry Bessonov (RUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-1, 6-0; Mujtaba Ali Khan (USA) bt Teano Balducci (FRA) 6-1, 6-2.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Abhilasha Bista (NEP) bt Sai Harshitaa Adivi (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Natalia Zaman (PAK) bt Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) 7-5, 6-4; Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) bt Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 6-4, 6-3; Goetz Taylor (USA) bt Sharvani Shrestha (NEP) 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Aarav Samrat Hada & Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Nikita Safonov (RUS) & Fedor Sosedkin(RUS) 6-2, 6-3; Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Abhishek Thorat (USA) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) & Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-4, 6-1; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) & Dmitry Bessonov (RUS) bt Teano Balducci (FRA) & Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Mujtaba Ali Khan (USA) & Ferdi Tangal (TUR) bt Abdullah Adnan (PAK)& Sami Zeb Khan(PAK) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls’ doubles quarter-finals: Abhilasha Bista (NEP) & Taylor Goetz(USA) bt Soha Ali (PAK) & Natlia Zaman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) & Sharvani Shrestha (NEP) bt Zara Khan (PAK) & Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.