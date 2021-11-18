Pak archers to train in Bangladesh

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three archers will attend a five-day joint training programme in Dhaka from November 21-25.
Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) selected Abdur Rehman from WAPDA, Usama Mustafa from Police, and Nadeemd Ahmed from Army for the programme.
The joint training programme is being organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF). PAF selected three archers on the basis of their performance in 2019 national games, 2019 SAF Games, and 4th International Solidarity Archery Championship.
However, PAF could not sponsor the archers due to financial constraints. “We also share regrettably with you that although we have great potential for success and preparedness, we suffer financial constraints which is a great limitation to our participation in the programme,” wrote PAF in a letter to its affiliated units in August.
PAF then requested the departments of the players to sponsor them. “We, therefore, humbly request you to sponsor players of your department,” stated PAF.
