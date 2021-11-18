Kashif’s five-wicket haul gives Balochistan three bowling points

LAHORE: Kashif Bhatti recorded a five-wicket haul for Balochistan against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on the first day of their fifth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

This was the 35-year-old’s 22nd first-class five-for.

Kashif took five wickets for 92 runs in 30 overs as Northern finished the day on 244 for nine, helping Balochistan gather three bowling points with an eye on bonus points (for bowling out opposition). If Balochistan dismiss Northern’s last wicket under 250 they will bag two points. Doing so between the score of 251-300 will get them one point.

The other four wickets were shared equally between off-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan and left-arm orthodox Jalat Khan.

With the scores of 47 and 41, Northern’s Abdul Faseeh and Rohail Nazir put up resistance. Both batters, however, were sent packing by Kashif.

In the match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Multan Cricket Stadium, Mohammad Saad was not out on 64 as the former closed the day on 206 for six after the latter opted to bowl without contesting the toss.

Saad had arrived at the crease with Central Punjab at 84 for two and smashed seven fours from 131 balls. Zafar Gohar was not out on 21 at stumps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s pacer Imran Khan Snr and left-arm orthodox Asif Afridi took two wickets each, while Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman removed a batter each.

Half-centuries by captain Umar Siddiq and Imran Rafiq had Southern Punjab on 211 for four against Sindh at the Gaddafi Stadium. The pair added 118 runs for the third wicket before Imran was out on 68 (eight fours). Umar was unbeaten on 61 (seven fours, 148 balls).