Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in racism crisis

LONDON: Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq expects the “floodgates” to open in cricket’s racism crisis, predicting thousands could come forward after giving a disturbing account of his own experiences to British lawmakers.

Pakistan-born Rafiq told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday how racist language was “constantly” used during his two spells at the county club.

The 30-year-old, who had dreamed of playing for England, said the sport in the country was blighted by institutional racism.

He made several fresh allegations against high-profile individuals, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales, and predicts others will speak up in their droves.

There have already been accusations of racism at Essex while a number of other counties were also named during the parliamentary hearing.

“I do feel now it’s going to be a little bit of floodgates and a lot of victims of abuse are going to come forward and we need to listen to them, hear them, support them and work out a plan to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think you’re going to get it (complaints) into the hundreds and thousands, possibly, and I think it’s the way they handle it. We’ve got here because of Yorkshire’s handling of this.”