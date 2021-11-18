Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a Pakistani-American doctor. The Frere police said Yasir Shah belonged to a politically influential family of Balochistan.
The complainant, who is a Pakistani-American doctor, told the police that Shah took her to his car parked inside his house in Karachi and raped her on November 15.
She alleged that the suspect also beat her when she offered resistance.
The victim’s medical examination was conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Frere SHO Waqar Tanoli said doctors had confirmed the woman was raped.
Another woman raped
Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a poor woman by luring her into a trap on the pretext of providing ration in Shah Latif Town. Police said Pervez Iqbal Jut is an influential person, and he called the woman to his dera (community place) in Bin Qasim Town, where he intoxicated and raped her. The suspect also beat the woman when she offered resistance.
