Covid case rate in Sindh still over 2pc

Four more patients died of the novel coronavirus overnight in Sindh, taking the death toll in the province to 7,609.

Another 268 cases emerged when 12,714 tests were conducted, showing a deduction rate of 2.1 per cent, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 report on Wednesday. So far 6,597,916 tests have been conducted and 472,509 cases detected. Of them, 95.8 per cent or 452,519 patients had recovered, including 60 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 12,381 patients were under treatment, of whom 12,164 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centres, 195 at hospitals and 10 on ventilators. Sharing the vaccination data, the chief minister said that a total of 23,237,571 vaccines had been administered, which constituted 43.45 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.