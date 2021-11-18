New JIT formed to probe Nazim Jokhio’s murder

A new joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted after the slain Nazim Jokhio’s brother expressed dissatisfaction with the eight-member team lead by the District Malir SSP.

The new JIT has been formed under the supervision of AIGP Finance, CPO Sindh, Karachi Tanveer Alam Odho, according to a copy of a notification available with The News. DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani and Inspector Siraj Ahmed Lashari are the other members of the team.

“Inspector Siraj Lashari has been tasked with investigating the case under the supervision of Sukkur Range DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani,” reads the notification issued by DIGP Crime and Investigation Branch, Sindh, Karachi Captain (retd) Asim Khan.

Muhammad Afzal Jokhio, the complainant in the case, had met with the Karachi police chief and expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation. He demanded that a JIT be formed to investigate the murder.

“It was informed by the Additional IGP Karachi Range that on November 15, Muhammad Afzal Ahmed Jokhio, complainant of FIR No. 475/21 under sections 302/365/34 PPC, of Memon Goth, District Malir appeared along with an advocate before him,” states the notification.

“He submitted an application and showed his dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation of the case. He requested that a new joint investigation team comprising the officers (Inspector Siraj Ahmed Lashari, DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani and Tanveer Alam Odho, AIGP Finance, CPO Sindh, Karachi).

“On the recommendation of the board constituted by the Additional IGP Karachi Range exercising the power conferred upon the DIGP Crime and Investigation Sindh, Karachi under Article 18(4) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act 1861 and Revival of the Police Order 2002) (Amendment) Act 2019, the change of investigation of the aforesaid case is approved. “Inspector Siraj Lashari of Hyderabad Range is hereby directed to investigate the case under the supervision of Ghulam Ali Jumani...”