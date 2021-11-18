KDA DG told to fix responsibility on officials involved in making fake land record in Jauhar

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general (DG) to hold an inquiry and fix responsibilities on KDA officials involved in making bogus land record in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3.

The direction came on a petition of Ayesha Begum who had approached the high court for the possession of her 400-square-yard plot situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3.

The petitioner had submitted that the KDA had allotted a plot B-210 to her spouse through balloting in April 1983 but due to illegal acts of officials of the authority, the plot was renumbered as B-209/1 and thereafter allotted to other persons.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam after hearing the arguments observed that the record revealed that the KDA authorities had redesigned the whole lane of the plots from B-206 to B-219 and thereafter carved out entirely a new plot B-209/1 upon the instructions of the high-ups.

The bench observed that KDA officials had rearranged the petitioner’s plot and renumbered it so that it could be allotted to another person.

The SHC observed that in order to cover up their illegal action, those officials offered the petitioner an alternative plot of equal area. The high court observed that the KDA officials had misused their official powers and authority for apparently extraneous motives and their action for rearranging and renumbering the whole lane of the plots was illegal.

The high court allowed the petition and directed the KDA to provide an alternative plot having the same value and utility to the petitioner forthwith.

The bench also observed that due to the acts of the KDA, the petitioner had suffered a lot and this was not just one case as there were numerous cases like that in which blatant illegalities had been committed on part of officials.

The high court observed that it was high time the officials responsible for such illegalities be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law as due to their corrupt practices, citizens like the petitioner had suffered or had been suffering.

The court directed the KDA DG to hold an inquiry and fix the responsibilities on those officials who were involved in committing the illegalities and fraud due to which a genuine plot belonging to the petitioner was erased out from the layout plan.

The SHC directed the KDA DG to submit a report within one month mentioning the names of the KDA officers involved in committing such illegalities. The bench also imposed a cost of Rs100,000 on the KDA, directing it to pay the amount to the petitioner within 15 days.