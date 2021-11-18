FPCCI asks FTO to sort out tax issues

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has proposed that tax adjudication cases should be handled under the supervision of the office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for a fair, neutral, transparent and competent resolution of tax notices.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo made this demand while speaking to Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, FTO Pakistan, who visited the FPCCI Head Office.

He said that FPCCI appreciated the FTO’s recent notice and report on the misuse of powers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials in issuing fake notices and accessing bank accounts of the taxpayers unnecessarily.

He apprised the audience that it has been FPCCI’s longstanding demand to have a well-reputed, fearless, competent and senior officer appointed as FTO Pakistan.

Highlighting the major issues with income tax cases, Maggo said that discrimination, delay, injustice, non-transparency and non-payment of refunds were plaguing the taxation system of the country, and that was the reason FPCCI recommends sweeping reforms in the system.

“FTO cannot directly reprimand the tax and customs officials, but, he can make his observations on misuse of powers, maladministration, anomalies, harassment and corruption; and those are taken seriously,” Dr Jah said.

Another limitation of the FTO is that “we cannot take up cases which have been already taken up by any court of law and are subjudice”. Explaining the other functions of the institution of FTO, Dr Jah said that inspections, own-motion actions and research were also mandated.

He said that he wanted to expedite the turnaround time for resolution of complaints from 60 days to 60 hours. He also agreed to FPCCI’s demand of setting up help desks at FPCCI offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.