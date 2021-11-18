Stocks fall as central bank seen hawkish

KARACHI: Stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank in its preponed meeting on Friday spurred profit-taking in guarded trade, traders said.

Pakistani capital market’s main gauge, KSE-100 Share Index gave up 348.49 points or 0.75 percent to 46,194.42 points, touching a high and a low of 46,615.62 points in the day.

JS Research in its market wrap said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reacted negatively to SBP’s (State Bank of Pakistan) preponement of MPS (Monetary Policy Statement) announcement on November 19 from 26.

Moreover, expectation of hike in interest rate drove cyclical stocks towards a negative side but these speculations were taken positively by the banking sector, the brokerage added.

JS analysts said the index failed to sustain as caution prevailed throughout the session.

“Investors are waiting for the outcome of MPS; hence, a cautious approach is advised,” the brokerage said in its report.

Tracking the overall trend, KSE-30 Shares Index lost 146.39 points or 0.81 percent to close at 17,952.03 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed lower amid thin trade on concerns for surging government bond yields and speculations ahead of SBP policy announcement this week.

Political noise, economic uncertainty and uncertainty over IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme led to a bearish close, he said.

Ready market volumes decreased 5 million shares to 238.49 million from 243.19 million shares, while traded value dropped to Rs10.12 billion from Rs10.43 billion.

Market capital shrank to Rs7.873 trillion from Rs7.924 trillion.

Out of 343 actives in the session, 89 advanced, 241 retreated, while 19 closed unchanged. Brokerage Topline Securities said stocks after a slight positive opening the index slipped.

Initial pressure came from TRG that traded at its lower limit in the first half hour, as news started circulating that one of the co-founders of the company, who was also the chief executive of software firm Afiniti, was facing accusations of grooming and beating a female employee half his age, it added.

Further investors interest was witnessed in financial sector the central bank was expected to raise the policy rate in its November 19, MPS meeting and as a result MCB, MEBL, BAHL, UBL, and HMB added 110 points to the index.

Rising by Rs44.50 to Rs840/share, Sapphire Fiber led the gainers, followed by Systems Limited that jumped Rs20.71 to Rs818.09/share.

Gatron Industries, falling Rs39.73 to Rs490.07/share, suffered highest losses, followed by Murree Brewery that lost Rs35.40 to close at Rs464.60/share.

Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said bearish momentum was witnessed as aggressive tightening by up to 100bps was expected in the MPS announcement.

With mounting inflationary expectations and rising secondary market yields, across the board sell-off was observed just after the opening bell of the market mainly led by the cement, steel and technology stocks, it said.

The brokerage further said accumulation was witnessed in the banking stocks as investors opted for cautious approach, adding, in the last trading hour, value hunting was seen by the institutional buyers.

Service Fabrics led volumes with 18.93 million shares, trailed by TRG Pakistan Ltd that recorded a trade of 15.96 million shares.

Turnover in the future contracts dropped to 71.94 million shares from 77.99 million on Tuesday.