Parliament passes 3 amendment bills proposed by SECP

ISLAMABAD: Joint session of parliament on Wednesday passed three bills proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) namely Companies Amendment Bill 2021, Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill 2021, and Corporate Restructuring Companies Amendment Bill.

The Companies Amendment Bill 2021 aims to promote startups, business innovation, entrepreneurship, and improve general business climate and promote ease of doing business.

This would allow special privileges to be granted to startup companies engaged in technology-enabled products and services and are estimated to be the backbone of the economy going forward.

Similarly, the parliament also passed the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill 2021. Earlier, the SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had proposed amendments to the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) Act 2016 to extend the scope of Secure Transaction Registry to future assets, products and replacements of original assets, all types of debts and obligations and absolute assignment of receivables.

It is to be noted that in Pakistan, companies can register charges created on their assets in the register of charges being maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under the company law.

However, there was no such registry where charges created on movable assets of unincorporated entities eg individuals, sole proprietorships, partnerships etc, may be registered, which constitute a major chunk of SMEs.

Besides, legal framework for secured transactions was also lacking. In absence of such legal framework, small businesses that do not own real estate found it difficult to obtain affordable credit.

The joint session also approved amendments in the Corporate Restructuring Companies amendment Bill 2021 to enable Corporate Restructuring Companies (CRCs) operate efficiently and extend financing facilities for carrying out the purposes of the CRC Act.

It is to be noted that the existing institutional arrangements and legal processes for revival and rehabilitation of distressed entities are time consuming and inadequate, which make the rehabilitation of distressed entities challenging.

Moreover, the existing CRC Act does not have necessary provisions to facilitate smooth operations of Corporate Restructuring Companies.

The amendments have been introduced for reviving the distressed economic assets of the country and they will also enable the Corporate Restructuring Companies to reach compromise with the distressed entities expeditiously.