Govt plans to slash import duties for export-oriented industries

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razzak Dawood on Wednesday said the federal government wants to reduce the regulatory duties on raw materials imported for the export-oriented sectors in the next budget.

Currently, up to 40 percent raw materials were being imported on zero-duty in Pakistan, which was not sufficient and a high percentage of imported raw materials should benefit from zero duty, he said.

Speaking at a presser at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Dawood disclosed that he would meet the businessmen sooner to have their views on it. “We have reduced the regulatory duties on import of raw materials for the industry in the last three budgets and plan to reduce these duties further in the next budget,” he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan collected 47 percent taxes on import stage, which was the highest in the world. “It is five percent in western nations, 10 percent in Malaysia and even below thirty percent in India and Bangladesh.”

As per the prime minister’s regional connectivity vision, Pakistan and Iran have “almost agreed upon” a bilateral “barter system” agreement, under which the former would export rice in exchange of LNG from the later.

He said the agreement would be at the private sector level without involvement of a banking channel, when asked whether international sanctions can create any problem for the country due to this arrangement.

Quetta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and Tehran Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) would represent their respective countries, said the advisor. “Iran has agreed in principle, and an agreement in this regard is expected in the next two months,” he added.

About the government strategy to increase exports, Razzak said that Ministry of Commerce was focusing on diversification of product range, sectors, and geography under its Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF). Besides Pakistan’s full penetration in the traditional markets like EU, USA and China, he said the country has been exploring non-traditional markets in Central Asian Republics (CARs) under its Silk route reconnect policy. Also, it has been exploring the African region under the ‘look Africa policy’, he said.

Dawood said Pakistan needs to introduce export culture, and the Ministry of Commerce was making all out efforts to ensure it in all sectors from industry to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). “Exports are very important to our country,” the adviser said.

Razak said Pakistan’s exports have increased up to 30 percent this year only in the last four months, he said, adding that $2 billion investment was expected in the textile sector, soon.

For the year 2021-22, he said the Ministry of Commerce has set an export target of $38.7 billion including $20 billion for the textile sector.

The country would be able to fetch around $ 31 to 32 billion from the export of goods, and $ 7.5 billion from the exports of services sector. “So far, we are doing well exactly as per the sat export targets,” Razak said.

Razak informed that he was heading a 115-member delegation to Nigeria to organise a single country exhibition, next week. Pakistani companies from textile, pharmaceutical, engineering, food and vegetable, and IT would showcase their products there.

Terming the ongoing gas shortage a challenge, the adviser said deliberations in this regard were underway with the concerned stakeholders.

He dispelled the impression that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has frozen and declared that in the initial phase, Pakistan has been able to resolve its chronic electricity woes, and also improved its road connectivity network.

Now, special economic zones (SEZs) are being developed as direction has been changed, and we are going towards industry and agriculture sector development and for which we need support from Chinese companies.