Ignoring grain

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin claimed that previous governments had neglected the agriculture sector. One wonders how it is possible to neglect agriculture in an agricultural country. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), over 60 percent of the population is engaged in this sector. What compelled the government to neglect agriculture? It is surprising that one sector – like the industrial sector – is attended to while the other is abandoned. However, it is admirable that the government aims to help the sector now.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad