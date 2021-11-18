Clarification

This refers to the letter ‘The fault in our wires’ by Ashfaq Sharif (November 16). K-Electric would like to take this opportunity to clarify that maintenance shutdowns are essential to ensure that the system continues to operate at the optimum level and to address localised faults in a timely manner. This has no relation to fuel supply. Consumers who are registered on 8119 are informed via SMS and the KE Live app about the maintenance schedule. The official website of KE also has the schedule for customers’ convenience.
The power utility takes all the relevant steps to ensure that citizens face minimum inconvenience during this critical maintenance work. It also requests its consumers to extend their support and understand the importance of these measures.
Spokesperson
K-Electric
