Where blame is dew

Australia has won the 2021 T20 World Cup. The series were watched and enjoyed by millions around the world. However, the one thing that really decided the outcome of the matches was the ‘dew factor’. It is simply the presence of excess moisture in the air, but can greatly affect the outcome. Teams that won the toss won the matches. The dew affected the bowling attack in second innings throughout the tournament. Pakistan and England were knocked out of semi-finals. Both of them lost the toss and were unable to withstand the dew factor.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) should take the notice of the issue and work to reduce such conditions that give a clear advantage to one contestant. It is job of the council to ensure a level playing field for all.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
