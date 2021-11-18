The20-day international climate moot COP26 that started on Nov 2 in Glasgow, UK, ended with some mixed results. Though it had displayed a promising take off, after two weeks of intense deliberations, diplomats from nearly 200 countries and territories reached a final deal which could have been much better. At the very least, countries have pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. Even countries and leaders that were reluctant in implementing climate pledges in the past responded positively. It is heartening to note that the new pledge includes nearly 20 billion dollars from private and public funds to prevent environmental degradation around the globe. Though the deal gives some assurance to the world about the possibility of protecting climate from carbon emissions, we have seen similar pledges in the past which failed to materialise. For instance, the deal signed in 2014 did not do much to slow deforestation at the global level. Such commitments are only as good as they are able to deliver.

The final ‘Glasgow Climate Pact’ is the first UN climate deal to explicitly mention the need to move away from coal power and subsidies for fossil fuels. Still, some top countries producing and using fossil-fuel managed to water down the language several times during the moot. Initially the draft had called on nations to accelerate ‘phasing out’ of fossil fuels; instead the final draft urged just a ‘phasing down’ from fossil fuels. The deal also does not include a fund for ‘loss and damage’ which means irreversible and unavoidable effects of greenhouse gases. Rich nations have not committed to ensure funds to help poor nations deal with such loss and damage. Such kind of ‘reparation’ would have greatly helped in this fight against climate change. Another downside of the deal was its keeping the 1.5-degrees target above pre-industrial levels, rather than a more ambitious one of 2.5 degree Celsius.

In the coming decades, individuals and societies must act as custodians of nature so that we can contain climate change and then reverse it. Some of the issues that the moot discussed and tried to tackle included the restoration of damaged land, controlling wildfires, and supporting indigenous communities. There is a need also to control the global trade of food and other agricultural products that drive forest loss by cutting down trees to make space for animals to graze and crops to grow. Ultimately, it is continued political will that is likely to make a difference. We have seen some governments making pledges to attract foreign funding, and then failing to fulfil their promises. At least the world appears to be realising that we are facing a climate emergency. As for Pakistan, we have to grapple with some of the most polluted cities in the world, with international monitoring bodies listing Lahore as one of the most polluted cities in the world. This must serve as a wakeup call for while we celebrate international commitments we must not forget our own backyard.