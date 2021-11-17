Hearing adjourned till Nov 23 in LNG reference against Khaqan, Miftah, others

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 23 in LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and others.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his lawyer Barrister Zafarullah. At the outset of hearing, Abbasi’s lawyer gave references of various courts’ verdicts and adopted the stance that the NAB had only leveled allegations against his client so far.
