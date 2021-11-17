Three students killed as train crashes into van

SHEIKHUPURA: Three students lost their lives and nine others were injured after a train crashed into a college van in Sheikhupura, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials on Tuesday. The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore. It collided with the college van as there is no railway crossing near Bahrianwala.

As soon as the traffic accident was reported, officials from the district administration, rescue engineer Rana Muhammad Ijaz, DSP Javed and SHO Bhakhi Saleem Akhtar Niazi rushed to the spot where the family members and relatives of the victims were seen crying.

Rescue 1122 personnel and locals rushed the injured to the emergency room of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, where the condition of the three women students is said to be critical. Railway officials say the train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years and that there was no railway crossing at the crash site.